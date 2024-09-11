Watch: What is Operation Bhediya?

In Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district, fear has gripped the villagers of Mehsi Tehsil. Over the past month and a half, a pack of wolves has killed seven people, including six children and a woman. The latest attack, on the night of August 26, claimed yet another life.

To combat this terror, the forest department has launched ‘Operation Bhediya.’ So far, four wolves have been captured, but the danger is far from over—two more wolves remain on the loose. Despite the efforts of 16 teams and 12 district-level officers stationed in the area, the attacks continue unabated.

Drone cameras and thermal imaging are now being used to track the elusive predators. The chief wildlife warden has authorized the tranquilization of the wolves, but uncertainty lingers over the exact number still hiding in the area.

In a desperate attempt to protect the villagers, the forest department has turned to an unusual method—using brightly coloured teddy bears soaked in children’s urine as bait. These are strategically placed near riverbanks and wolves’ dens to simulate a natural human scent, hoping to draw the wolves into traps.

Reporting and videos: Sandeep Saxena

Production: Zeeshan Akhtar