Watch: Hathras stampede leaves families devastated

Watch: Hathras stampede leaves families devastated
| Video Credit: Sabika Syed

Soon after the incident, videos of bodies flooding hospitals emerged on social media. In them, relatives screamed about mismanagement and the unavailability of doctors and treatment

Published - July 06, 2024 02:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

On July 2, thousands of people, mostly from disadvantaged sections of society, gathered in Hathras to listen to a ‘godman’ preach. As he left the venue, they ran out to catch a final glimpse of him and knelt down to collect the mud on which he had walked. A stampede broke out, killing 121 people, most of whom were women. 

At a press conference, Chief Minister Adityanath announced a judicial probe and indicated that if it was a “conspiracy”, those behind it would be punished.

The police have arrested seven people so far, all volunteers of the ‘godman’. Pal is absconding. He has issued a letter claiming that he condoles the deaths but had no role to play in the incident.

Uttar Pradesh / India / accident (general)

