VIP culture is not acceptable, Yogi Adityanath tells Ministers

Chairing a special meeting with Council of Ministers on Saturday, days after the Lok Sabha poll verdict, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath categorically stated that VIP culture is not acceptable. He asked Ministers to follow the mantra of ‘samvaad, samanvay, samvendansheelta’ (dialogue, coordination, and sensitivity), regularly go to the field, engage with the public and coordinate with local representatives and government administration to resolve issues.

During his interaction with Ministers, the Chief Minister emphasised that whether they are Ministers or other public representatives, everyone must avoid VIP culture. He stressed that none of their activities should reflect VIP culture, and urged everyone to remain vigilant and cautious in this regard. “The government is for the people and public interest is paramount for us. The problems, expectations, and needs of the person standing at the last rung of the society, must be resolved,” reads the statement by the U.P. government.

The meeting holds significance as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which was banking on U.P., India’s politically most crucial State to help it reach the majority mark of 272 seats in Lok Sabha, was able to win only 33 seats, down by 29 Lok Sabha seats compared to 2019. The poll outcome led to slugfest with many defeated candidates blaming local MLAs and leaders for halfhearted campaigning leading to the adverse outcome.

Mr. Adityanath asked Ministers to prioritise public hearings, adding the core of all the State’s welfare efforts is the satisfaction of the common man and the advancement of the State. “The public hearing resolution system (IGRS and CM Helpline) is a very useful medium for the easy resolution of common people’s complaints and problems. Whether they are Ministers, other public representatives, or officers/employees, everyone has the responsibility to promptly prioritise and resolve the applications received on IGRS,” he added.

He also directed to implement a new stringent law against paper leaks and discussed about radical reform measures in conducting the recruitment and other examinations.

“Tampering with the integrity of selection examinations is unacceptable, and a new law will be implemented soon. Comprehensive reforms will be introduced to ensure the integrity, confidentiality, and transparency of recruitment examinations,” said the U.P. CM after chairing another meeting with chairpersons of various selection commissions.

“Following the Chief Minister’s directives, a new law is being prepared to combat activities like solver gangs and paper leaks,” mentions the statement issued by the State government.

The State also plans to held recruitment examinations only in government or funded educational institutions. In the meeting Mr. Adityanath directed selection commissions to expedite the selection process for vacant State government posts in various departments.

