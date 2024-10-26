Video of U.P. police inspector touching feet of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh a ‘dangerous sign for democracy’: Opposition 

After a video of a U.P. police inspector touching the feet of controversial former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh went viral on Saturday (October 26, 2024) the Opposition targeted the ruling BJP government, alleging that when the police themselves bowed their head at the feet of a “goon protected by the government”, how then would they protect the public, and that this was a “very dangerous sign for democracy”.

The incident allegedly took place last week at a remembrance programme for former MLA the late Gajadhar Singh, in Rae Bareli, with leaders from all political parties paying tribute. As soon as Mr. Singh offered floral tributes in front of a picture of the late former MLA and moved ahead, Rae Bareli district’s Deeh police station in-charge Anil Singh, in uniform, allegedly bowed to Mr. Singh and sought his blessings, leading to an uproar.

“The incident is shocking and paints a true picture of how the police force behaves. These casteist police officers, who bow at the feet of a tainted BJP leader facing serious charges of sexual harassment, are the same personnel that torture innocent people and conduct fake encounters in U.P. Under the present CM, the whole police system is politicised and criminalised with a casteist mindset. The incident is a grim reminder of the present condition in U.P.,” Anil Yadav, U.P. Congress general secretary, said.

“In front of influential BJP leaders, police in uniform are not thinking of their integrity in public. When the police itself bows its head at the feet of a government-protected goon, how will it be able to raise the voice of the public? The administration becoming political in this manner is a very dangerous sign for democracy. But alas! Every other day, the picture of uniformed personnel rolling at the feet of those in power comes before everyone,” the U.P. Congress posted on social media platform X, along with a link to the video.

