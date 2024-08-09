ADVERTISEMENT

Uttar Pradesh to reactivate anti-Romeo squads 

Published - August 09, 2024 04:23 am IST - Lucknow

Initiated in 2017, after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed the government in U.P. under Mr. Adityanath’s leadership, the Squads consisting of U.P. police personnel were tasked with curbing eve-teasing and providing greater security to women

The Hindu Bureau

To go with Ashna and Samridhi’s Spotlight article: A general view of people inside a park at Hapur in Uttar Pradesh on June 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Uttar Pradesh is to reactivate the Anti-Romeo teams, introduced to curb incidents of eve-teasing. At a recent meeting held in Ambedkar Nagar, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials to reactivate the squad. Mr. Adityanath also directed the police department to display a list of the top 10 criminals in the area at police stations. 

“Emphasising the need for an environment free of fear, Adityanath said the safety of women should be a top priority. He ordered the reactivation of the Anti-Romeo Squad team and directed district-level officers to ensure public hearings and communication. Additionally, he stressed the importance of the timely and quality resolution of complaints received on the IGRS and Chief Minister Helpline Portal, with complainant satisfaction being a top priority,” according to a statement issued by the U.P. Government. 

Initiated in 2017, after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed the government in U.P. under Mr. Adityanath’s leadership, the Squads consisting of U.P. police personnel were tasked with curbing eve-teasing and providing greater security to women. They were known for taking action against boys found outside girls’ colleges, and those involved in eve-teasing. The Squad faced criticism in many cases for stopping couples though the squad had no legal jurisdiction to stop them.

