ADVERTISEMENT

Uttar Pradesh government instructs hospitals to issue identity cards to attendants for night stays 

Published - August 30, 2024 10:26 pm IST - Lucknow

The State Health Ministry added that surprise inspections be conducted within the wards and premises of hospitals

The Hindu Bureau

Uttar Pradesh government on August 30 instructed hospitals to issue identity cards to the attendants serving the night shift. | Photo Credit: AP

In light of the brutal rape and murder of a female doctor in a government-run hospital in Kolkata in August, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday (August 30, 2024) instructed hospitals to issue identity cards to the attendants serving the night shift at the wards, ICUs, resting rooms, emergency wards, and OPDs. Uttar Pradesh deputy CM and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak asserted that the safety of the hospital staff is the top most priority of the State government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Identity cards should be issued to the attendants of patients for night entry in the wards, ICUs, resting rooms, emergency wards, and OPDs. In night duty, women doctors and staff nurses’ visits blocks and wards to see patients. Security arrangements should be strengthened to ensure their safe movement,” Mr. Pathak said. 

Rethinking violence in healthcare

The Health Minister further stressed that surprise inspections must be conducted within the wards and premises of hospitals. 

“Proper lighting arrangements should be made in the hospital premises, residential areas, and hostels at night so that no anti-social element can take advantage of the darkness and enter inside. Surprise inspection must be done by the security officers. Control room should be activated for 24-hour security on the hospital premises with necessary security personnel be deployed in the control rooms,” added the Deputy CM. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US