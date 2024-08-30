Uttar Pradesh government instructs hospitals to issue identity cards to attendants for night stays 

In light of the brutal rape and murder of a female doctor in a government-run hospital in Kolkata in August, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday (August 30, 2024) instructed hospitals to issue identity cards to the attendants serving the night shift at the wards, ICUs, resting rooms, emergency wards, and OPDs. Uttar Pradesh deputy CM and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak asserted that the safety of the hospital staff is the top most priority of the State government.

“Identity cards should be issued to the attendants of patients for night entry in the wards, ICUs, resting rooms, emergency wards, and OPDs. In night duty, women doctors and staff nurses’ visits blocks and wards to see patients. Security arrangements should be strengthened to ensure their safe movement,” Mr. Pathak said.

The Health Minister further stressed that surprise inspections must be conducted within the wards and premises of hospitals.

“Proper lighting arrangements should be made in the hospital premises, residential areas, and hostels at night so that no anti-social element can take advantage of the darkness and enter inside. Surprise inspection must be done by the security officers. Control room should be activated for 24-hour security on the hospital premises with necessary security personnel be deployed in the control rooms,” added the Deputy CM.