Uttar Pradesh floods: More than 60 villages hit in Balrampur; CM Yogi Adityanath to visit flood-affected areas

More than 60 villages in Balrampur, Tulsipur and Utraula tehsils have been hit by floods due to the overflow of the Rapti river, creating havoc in the Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh.

This has been caused by continuous rains in Balrampur district as well as the inflow of water coming downhill from Nepal, causing the Rapti river to cross the danger mark and overflow.

In view of the danger of flooding, the district administration has alerted the flood posts, with flood-affected people resorting to boats. So far, three people have lost their lives due to drowning in floods.

Three feet of flood water are flowing near Laukahwa village on Hariharganj Lalia Road, due to which the movement of pedestrians as well as small vehicles has been restricted.

Similarly, traffic has come to a standstill due to flowing water on Lalia Maharajganj Road. On the other hand, one foot of water is flowing on Gaura Road in Tulsipur.

“In view of the threat of flooding, 32 flood posts have been established with the deployment of an SDRF team,” a Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) team and a Revenue and Health Department team.

Twenty five boats have been called for relief and rescue work. Additionally, 18 animal camps have been established.

On Tuesday, State Water Resources and Flood Relief Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, along with Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad, reached Balrampur for a visit to the flood-affected areas and a review of relief operations.

Swatantra Dev Singh said that due to continuous bumper rains in Nepal, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, Rapti and Saryu have come in spate and a crisis has arisen, but the government administration is alert.

He further said that the government is trying to ensure that there is no loss of public money during this crisis. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be visiting the flood affected areas of Balrampur today, in the afternoon.

The district administration has intensified preparations for the arrival of the Chief Minister. Mr. Adityanath is expected to visit the Sonar village of Balrampur to meet the flood victims and distribute relief material to them.

Currently, flooding has been a major problem in the Purvanchal region, especially in the Balrampur, Shravasti, Basti, Gorakhpur, and Ballia districts of Uttar Pradesh.