Fire breaks out in Ghaziabad; no casualties reported

A fire mounted in Khora area of Ghaziabad prompts evacuation of multiple houses, successfully doused with no casualties reported

Updated - November 03, 2024 10:29 am IST - Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh

A total of ten fire tenders reached the site of the incident on Saturday (November 2, 2024), some from Vaishali Fire Station and then others from Sahibabad and Kotwali stations too.

A total of ten fire tenders reached the site of the incident on Saturday (November 2, 2024), some from Vaishali Fire Station and then others from Sahibabad and Kotwali stations too. | Photo Credit: ANI

A fire broke out in a house in the Khora area of Ghaziabad, with multiple houses getting evacuated due to the fire, according to the Fire Department. There were no casualties reported, and the fire was doused successfully.

A total of ten fire tenders reached the site of the incident on Saturday (November 2, 2024), some from Vaishali Fire Station and then others from Sahibabad and Kotwali stations too.

According to Chief Fire Officer Rahul Kumar, the station received a call around 9:44 PM on Saturday (November 2, 2024) that a fire broke out in the area.

“Four fire tenders were sent to the spot...firefighting operations began immediately and we also evacuated people from the nearby 7-8 houses. Also, fire tenders were brought from fire stations in Sahibabad and Kotwali; a total of 10 fire tenders were at the spot. There were no casualties,” Mr. Kumar said.

Further details on the incident area awaited.

Published - November 03, 2024 10:11 am IST

