GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Uttar Pradesh court awards life term for Islamic preacher, 11 others in conversion case

In 2021, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested Siddiqui from Meerut for allegedly running a nationwide syndicate for religious conversion

Published - September 11, 2024 10:30 pm IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation.

Image for representation. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Lucknow on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) sentenced Islamic scholar and preacher Maulana Kalim Siddiqui along with 11 others to life imprisonment in an illegal religious conversion case. The court sentenced four other accused — Kunal Ashok Chaudhary, Rahul Bola, Mannu Yadav and Salim — to 10 years of imprisonment along with fines according to the relevant Sections imposed on them.

Mr. Siddiqui and 11 others were convicted under Sections 121 A (conspiring to commit certain offences against the state), 123 (concealing with intent to facilitate a design to wage war), 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.) and relevant Sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021. The other convicts are: Maulana Umar Gautam, Arshan Mustafa, Adam, Jahangir Qasmi, Kaushar Alam, Faraz Babullah Shah, Irfan Sheikh, Salahuddin Zainuddin Sheikh, Sarfaraz Ali Jafari, Mohd Atif and Abdullah Umar. 

Arrested in 2021

In 2021, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested Mr. Siddiqui from Meerut for allegedly running a nationwide syndicate for religious conversion. Mr. Siddiqui, 66, president of an Islamic trust, was accused of running a religious conversion racket through several organisations and schools he funded and receiving funds from international organisations. He was accused of promoting enmity between different religious groups and disturbing India’s sovereignty and integrity.

Published - September 11, 2024 10:30 pm IST

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.