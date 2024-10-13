Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath holds 'Janata Darbar' at Gorakhnath temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a 'Janta Darbar' at the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on Sunday (October 13, 2024). The CM during the Darbar listened to the grievances of the people and gave instructions to the officials to resolve their problems.

Meanwhile, as per sources, CM Yogi Aditynath, State BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak and State General Secretary (Organization) Dharampal Singh are expected to meet the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (October 13, 2024) in New Delhi to discuss the upcoming by-elections in the State and other organizational issues.

"Discussion will primarily focus on upcoming by-elections," a source said. Sources added that the setback suffered by the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls could also figure in the discussions. BJP could win only 33 seats compared to 62 it won in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. "There is a possibility that there could be discussion on the setbacks the party suffered in Uttar Pradesh in the election," the source said.

On October 4, CM Adityanath had held a similar 'Janta Darshan' programme at the Goraknath temple. He interacted with small children and offered them chocolates; he also listened to the problems of the complainants who came for 'Janta Darshan' and ordered the concerned officials to resolve the problems. A long queue of citizens was spotted at the programme, which especially comprised women. CM Adityanath interacted with the public and listened to their grievances during the 'Janta Darshan' programme.

Soon after becoming the Chief Minister in 2017, Yogi Adityanath started the Janata Darshan with the primary aim of resolving people's complaints and grievances as soon as possible.