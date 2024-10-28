Uttar Pradesh bypolls: ‘PDA will neither get divided, nor fall,’ says Samajwadi Party’s Shivpal Yadav

As the campaigning for the byelections in Uttar Pradesh gathered momentum in Mainpuri district on Sunday (October 27, 2024), senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shivpal Yadav said the PDA will "neither get divided, nor fall." He added that one who makes such a remark will have to pay the price later, apparently attacking the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP.)

Speaking to reporters in Ghiror area of the district while campaigning for party candidate from Karhal seat Tej Pratap Yadav, Shivpal Yadav said the BJP will be defeated on all the nine bypoll-bound seats.

Congress lends ‘unconditional support’ to SP in bypolls for nine U.P. Assembly seats

He also exuded confidence in Tej Pratap Yadav's victory with a large margin and hoped that the administration ensured a transparent election.

Responding to a question on the "batenge toh katenge (divided we fall)" remark of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the senior SP leader said,"PDA na toh batega, na hi katega (The PDA will neither get divided, nor fall)." The term PDA, which stands for 'Pichhade' (backward classes), 'Dalit' and 'Alpasankhyak' (minorities), was coined by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Shivpal Yadav's statement on Sunday (October 27, 2024) comes close on the heels of a comment by Lok Sabha MP from Mainpuri Dimple Yadav, who last week said Yogi Adityanath's call to Hindus to stay "united" was an attempt to distract the people from their real concerns.

Speaking to reporters in Mainpuri, Dimple Yadav had said, "People of Uttar Pradesh know it well that such statements are meant to divert their minds and such statements will be aired in future."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on September 23 had reiterated his "batenge toh katenge" remark, saying it was disunity which led to the "invaders destroying the Ram temple" in Ayodhya.

"Hum bate the, toh kate the (when divided, we fell)," he had said at an event in Mirzapur, referring to the Ayodhya dispute and urging people to stay united.

Earlier, Mr. Adityanath had made the same remark in reference to the violence in Bangladesh after the fall of Shekh Hasina-led government and alleged atrocities against Hindus. Karhal is just four kilometres from Akhilesh Yadav's native village Saifai in Etawah district. The constituency forms part of Dimple Yadav's Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat.

The Karhal seat has been a stronghold of the SP since 1993. In the 2002 Assembly election, the seat went to the BJP's Sobaran Singh Yadav but he later joined the SP. The bypoll in Karhal was necessitated on the seat after resignation of Akhilesh Yadav on being elected from Kannauj as MP.

Earlier, addressing an election meeting, Shivpal Yadav said, "We want the instructions of the Election Commission to be followed completely. Elections should be held in a fair and transparent manner. Every voter should get a chance to vote without fear." He also said that many complaints are being received related to the byelections.

The party has demanded immediate transfer of three officials from Moradabad to ensure that the bypoll in Kundarki in the district is held in a free and fair manner without any fear. The SP on Thursday announced candidates for all nine seats for the November 13 Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls. The last date for filing nominations was October 25. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.

