Uttar Pradesh Digital Media Policy: Influencers can earn up to ₹8 lakh per month to promote State government schemes

Uttar Pradesh government has come up with a new social media policy that will not only regulate content on platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and X but also encourage influencers to promote the State government initiatives.

Under the policy, posting objectionable, anti-national content is a serious offence that carries penalties. Influencers can earn up to ₹8 lakh per month through social media by sharing the government’s schemes and initiatives on their platforms.

“The government has decided to list agencies/firms to give advertisements to promote them for making and displaying content through a digital medium like tweets/videos/posts/reels about schemes and achievements of the U.P. Government which will help in employment opportunities to citizens of the state,” reads a press note issued by the Principal Secretary, information department, Sanjay Prasad.

The policy also mentions of categorizing influencers into four categories with payment limits for influencers based on subscribers and followers on their platforms. “For X, Facebook, and Instagram, the maximum monthly payment limits are set at ₹5 lakh, ₹4 lakh, ₹3 lakh and ₹2 lakh respectively, while on YouTube, the payment limits for videos, shorts, and podcasts are ₹8 lakh, ₹7 lakh, ₹6 lakh, and ₹4 lakh, respectively,” added the statement.