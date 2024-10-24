ADVERTISEMENT

Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls: BSP announces candidates for eight seats

Updated - October 24, 2024 03:40 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The  Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Thursday (October 24, 2024) announced candidates for eight of the nine Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh where bypolls will be held on November 13.

The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded Amit Verma from Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar), Jitendra Kumar Singh from Phulpur (Prayagraj), Shahnazar from Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), and Virendra Kumar Shukla from Sisamau (Kanpur), according to the party list.

Also Read: All INDIA bloc candidates to fight Uttar Pradesh bypolls on ‘cycle’ symbol

Dr. Avinash Kumar Shakya has been fielded from Karhal (Mainpuri), Rafatullah from Kundarki (Moradabad), Parmanand Garg from Ghaziabad and Deepak Tiwari from Majahawan (Mirzapur).

The BSP list comes a day before the last date for filing nominations. The Mayawati-led party is yet to announce its candidate from Khair (Aligarh).

Polling was necessitated in eight of these seats after their representatives were elected to the Lok Sabha. The Sisamau seat fell vacant after the disqualification of Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki, who was convicted in a criminal case.

The Election Commission is yet to announce the bypoll for Milkipur (Ayodhya) due to a court case.

The Samajwadi Party has declared candidates from Karhal, Sisamau, Phulpur, Katehari, Majahawan and Meerapur. The BJP has declared candidates from seven seats. The votes will be counted on November 23.

