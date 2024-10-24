GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Uttar Pradesh assembly bypolls: BJP fields candidates for eight seats, ally RLD gets one seat

BJP announced candidates for eight of the nine assembly seats where Uttar Pradesh bypolls will be held on November 13, leaving one seat for its ally the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)

Published - October 24, 2024 07:34 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
BJP leader Suresh Awasthi celebrates after being fielded as the party candidate for UP’s Sishamau Assembly constituency bypoll, in Kanpur, Thursday, Oct 24, 2024.

BJP leader Suresh Awasthi celebrates after being fielded as the party candidate for UP’s Sishamau Assembly constituency bypoll, in Kanpur, Thursday, Oct 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday (October 24, 2024) announced its candidates for eight of the nine assembly seats where bypolls will be held on November 13, leaving one seat for its ally the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

The BJP has fielded Ramvir Singh Thakur from the Kundarki seat, Sanjeev Sharma from Ghaziabad, Surendra Diler from Khair (SC), Anujesh Yadav from Karhal, Deepak Patel from Phulpur, Dharmraj Nishad from Katehari, Suchismita Maurya from Majhawan, and Suresh Awasthi from Sisamau, the party said in a statement.

Ally RLD fielded Mithlesh Pal from Meerapur, an assembly seat it had won in the 2022 polls. Chandan Chauhan, the sitting MLA, vacated the seat after being elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.

All INDIA bloc candidates to fight Uttar Pradesh bypolls on ‘cycle’ symbol

Among the BJP nominees, Mr. Awasthi had unsuccessfully contested the 2017 assembly polls from Sisamau as a BJP candidate. The seat fell vacant due to the disqualification of Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki following his conviction in a criminal case.

In all the remaining eight seats, the bypolls were necessitated as the sitting MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha.

The BJP and RLD announced the names of their candidates just a day before the last date for the filing of nomination papers for the bypolls.

The opposition Samajwadi Party has also announced its candidates for all nine seats with the support of its INDIA bloc allies. The Congress has said it would not field any candidates.

In the 2022 assembly polls, the Sisamau, Katehari, Karhal and Kundarki seats were held by the Samajwadi Party, while the BJP won Phulpur, Ghaziabad and Khair and its allies the RLD won Meerapur and the Nishad Party won the Majhawan.



