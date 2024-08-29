GIFT a SubscriptionGift
U.P.’s new digital media policy: Can BJP not think beyond crushing Constitution, Priyanka asks

The policy also mentions of categorising influencers in four categories with payment limits for influencers based on subscribers and followers on their platforms

Published - August 29, 2024 08:17 pm IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress general secretary and former Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday (August 29, 2024) targeted the Uttar Pradesh government over the State’s new digital media policy which stresses paid promotions, describing it as an attempt at “crushing” democracy and asked in which category will the voices of women seeking justice and teachers demanding jobs fall in the social media policy of the State government.

“Will say what you like, if you call day as night, it will be night. In which category will the voices of women seeking justice fall in the social media policy of the Uttar Pradesh government? In which category will the questions raised in the 69,000-teacher recruitment reservation scam fall? In which category would exposing the BJP government by BJP leaders and MLAs fall? The policy of ‘if you call day as night, then it is night or else jail’ is another way of suppressing the truth. Can the BJP not think of anything more than crushing democracy and the Constitution,” the former U.P. Congress in-charge posted on X (formerly Twitter), a day after the Uttar Pradesh government released its new social media policy encouraging influencers to promote the State government’s initiatives, schemes, and achievements through paid content with prize payments till ₹8 lakhs a month. 

Under the policy, the State government has been authorised to take legal action if such paid contents shows any anti-national, anti-social, derogatory contents. The policy also mentions of categorising influencers in four categories with payment limits for influencers based on subscribers and followers on their platforms.

“For X, Facebook, and Instagram, the maximum monthly payment limits are set at ₹five lakh, ₹four lakh, ₹three lakh and ₹two lakh respectively, while on YouTube, the payment limits for videos, shorts, and podcasts are ₹eight lakh, ₹seven lakh, ₹six lakh, and ₹four lakh, respectively,” the U.P. government said.

