ADVERTISEMENT

UPPSC date row: State agrees to protesters’ demand, exams to be held in single day

Updated - November 14, 2024 05:58 pm IST - Prayagraj

UPPSC Secretary Ashok Kumar announced in front of the students in Prayagraj, who have been protesting against the exam schedule for the past four days

The Hindu Bureau

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) aspirants protest over the decision of the commission to hold RO-ARO and PCS preliminary exams on the same date | Photo Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Thursday (November 14, 2024) agreed to the demands of the protesting aspirants, announcing it will conduct the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) preliminary exam in a single day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prayagraj police detain “miscreants who infiltrated students’ protest” over PCS, RO, ARO exams

Earlier on Monday (November 11), thousands of UPPSC aspirants staged a protest outside the headquarters of the commission in Prayagraj against the decision to conduct the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer (RO-ARO) examination and the Provincial Civil Service (PCS) preliminary examination on different dates and in multiple shifts.

UPPSC Secretary Ashok Kumar announced in front of the students in Prayagraj, who have been protesting against the exam schedule for the past four days.

A committee has also been formed by the Commission for Review Officer (RO)/ARO Examination, which will consider all aspects and submit its detailed report soon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US