UPPSC date row: State agrees to protesters’ demand, exams to be held in single day

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Thursday (November 14, 2024) agreed to the demands of the protesting aspirants, announcing it will conduct the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) preliminary exam in a single day.

Earlier on Monday (November 11), thousands of UPPSC aspirants staged a protest outside the headquarters of the commission in Prayagraj against the decision to conduct the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer (RO-ARO) examination and the Provincial Civil Service (PCS) preliminary examination on different dates and in multiple shifts.

UPPSC Secretary Ashok Kumar announced in front of the students in Prayagraj, who have been protesting against the exam schedule for the past four days.

A committee has also been formed by the Commission for Review Officer (RO)/ARO Examination, which will consider all aspects and submit its detailed report soon.