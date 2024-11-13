 />
UPPSC aspirants protest continues for third day over exam format 

The job aspirants protest multiple shifts and score normalisation in exams, demanding a fair and unified testing process

Published - November 13, 2024 10:35 pm IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) aspirants continue with their protest over the decision of the commission to hold RO-ARO and PCS preliminary exams on the same date in Prayagraj on Wednesday (November 13, 2024).

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) aspirants continue with their protest over the decision of the commission to hold RO-ARO and PCS preliminary exams on the same date in Prayagraj on Wednesday (November 13, 2024). | Photo Credit: ANI

The protest by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) job aspirants against the conduct of the Civil Services (Preliminary) and Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) examinations in multiple shifts entered its third day on Wednesday (November 13, 2024). They also protested against the normalisation of scores.

Students continued to demonstrate in various locations, including Meerut, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Lucknow, in addition to the central site of the protest at the UPPSC office in Prayagraj. In the evening, aspirants held a candlelight march outside the Commission’s office to voice their demands. Placards carried by protesters read, “One day, one exam” and “Na batenge, na hatenge (We will not be divided, nor will we retreat).”

“We will continue our protest until our demands our met,” said Saurav Shah, a protester.

The Civil Services (Preliminary) exam is scheduled to be conducted over two days, on December 7 and 8, while the RO/ARO (Preliminary) exam will be held across three shifts on December 22 and 23, 2024.

While the number of protesters was smaller than on previous days, some participants raised concerns about the irregularities in the current system. They pointed to past issues, such as the RO/ARO exam paper leak in February, which led to repeated delays and the rescheduling of the exam to December.

“The normalisation process due to multiple shifts adds complexity. In some shifts, marks are adjusted upward, while in others they are lowered. This could result in candidates with lower marks being selected, while those who performed better may fail to pass,” Mr. Shah added.

