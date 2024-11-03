GIFT a SubscriptionGift
U.P. village head's representative 'forced to lick own spit' by police, probe ordered

Allegations of chaos and police misconduct during unauthorized ‘Nautanki’ program in Nasirabad village under investigation by police

Updated - November 03, 2024 07:38 pm IST - Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh

PTI

“The local police allegedly forced a village head’s representative in Nasirabad area here to lick his own spit for ‘creating chaos’ during a ‘nautanki’ programme organised without permission from the authorities,” officials said on Sunday (November 2, 2024).

Superintendent of Police (Raebareli) Yashveer Singh said the allegations are being investigated by the additional superintendent of police and action will be taken based on his report.

“Sushil Sharma, the representative of the head of Kapurpur village in Nasirabad, organised a ‘Nautanki’ programme without permission on October 30,” Mr. Singh said in a statement.

“During the programme, he and his associates misbehaved with the people and created chaos under the influence of alcohol. The accused also misbehaved with a police team from the local police station after which five people, including Mr. Sharma, were taken into custody,” it said.

Mr. Sharma, however, said the police team reached the village late at night and asked him to stop the nautanki programme.

Mr. Sharma claimed that he and four others were detained and physically assaulted at the local police station while he was made to lick his own spit.

He also accused Nasirabad SHO Shivakant Pandey of demanding a bribe of ₹2 lakh from him.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Panchayati Raj Gram Pradhan Sangathan on Saturday (November 1, 2024) lodged a written complaint with the SP, demanding action.

Published - November 03, 2024 07:28 pm IST

