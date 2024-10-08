U.P. to organise Kumbh Summit ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025

The Uttar Pradesh Government will organise a Kumbh Summit across all 18 administrative divisions of the state before the Maha Kumbh 2025. Events will feature a wide range of participants, including local artists and school children taking part in cultural celebrations that will start in Lucknow and end on December 14, 2024, in Prayagraj.

“The summit will feature the Kumbh Abhinandan Road Show, Bal-Yuva Kumbh, Kala-Sanskriti Kumbh, Kavi Kumbh, and Bhakti Kumbh,” said U.P. Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh. Different cultural academies and departments have been entrusted with responsibilities for the summit.

“Responsibilities have been assigned at the divisional level. The Uttar Pradesh State Lalit Kala Academy will oversee painting and photography competitions. The Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Academy will handle classical and semi-classical singing, dancing, and instrumental competitions. Cultural and spiritual heritage exhibitions will be organised by the U.P. Archaeology Department, the Uttar Pradesh State Archivist, and the Uttar Pradesh Museum Directorate,” said the U.P. government in a statement.

12,600 artists

The U.P. government said over 12,600 artists have registered online to take part in the events. “Universities, degree colleges, inter-colleges, and other educational institutions will participate. Additionally, over 12,600 artists have registered online to take part in the events. The Jhansi division summit will take place at Bundelkhand University on October 11–12. In Varanasi, the summit is set for October 14-15 at Banaras Hindu University. The Chitrakoot division summit will be at Shri Ram Bhadracharya University on October 17-18,” added the statement.

Various coordinators have been appointed for the Kumbh Summits. “Tuhin Dwivedi, Assistant Director (Law) of the Culture Directorate, will coordinate the Chitrakoot Division. Rajesh Ahirwar, Assistant Director of the Culture Directorate, will coordinate the Lucknow Division. Atul Dwivedi, Director of the U.P. Folk and Tribal Culture Institute, will serve as the coordinator for the Jhansi Division. Shobhit Kumar Nahar, Director of U.P. Sangeet Natak Academy, will coordinate the Varanasi Division,” the U.P. government statement said.