NGT imposes up to ₹50,000 fine for dumping solid waste in unauthorised areas in Uttar Pradesh

The National Green Tribunal has imposed a complete prohibition on littering or dumping of solid waste at unauthorised places in Uttar Pradesh and a fine ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹50,000 for its violations.

“We specifically direct that there shall be complete prohibition on littering/dumping of Solid Waste at unauthorized places particularly roadsides, rivers, waterways, wetlands, lakes, nalas, panchayat or revenue lands, land owned by PWD or other various authorities in the entire State of Uttar Pradesh,” the NGT said in an order dated July 26.

The green court said that for each such incident , the violator shall be liable to pay an environmental compensation of ₹5,000 for the first instance and ₹10,000 for further instances of littering or dumping of solid waste.

If a bulk waste generator, concessionaire, urban local body or any other person is caught littering or dumping of waste in bulk, then a fine of ₹25,000 will be levied for the first instance and a fine of ₹50,000 will be levied for subsequent instances.

“Even though Local Authorities/Municipalities/Panchayats are empowered to make Bye-Laws for imposition of fine on persons littering or dumping garbage at unauthorized places and Rule 15 (zf) of SWM (solid waste management) Rules 2016 also casts an obligation on Local Authorities/ Municipalities/Panchayats yet, either the Bye-Laws are not framed or the same are not effectively implemented,” the NGT observed.

The NGT passed the order on a petition on garbage being dumped on the embankment of the Rapti river causing grave water pollution.

