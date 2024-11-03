ADVERTISEMENT

U.P.: Sub-Inspector arrested over beheading of 17-year-old taekwondo player in Jaunpur

Published - November 03, 2024 08:35 pm IST - Lucknow

Anurag Yadav alias Chhotu, 17, an accomplished national-level Taekwondo player, was allegedly murdered by his neighbours over a land dispute. Police Sub-Inspector Rajesh Yadav, posted in Meerut, was regularly in touch with the main accused in the case following the murder.

Mayank Kumar

Representative image | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A 2023 batch police Sub-Inspector has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old national-level taekwondo player in Jaunpur, who was allegedly beheaded with a sword, following a clash over a disputed piece of land.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused Rajesh Yadav, currently posted in Meerut, was regularly in touch with the main accused following the incident. “We have arrested the Sub-Inspector on charges of criminal conspiracy under section 61 of Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) following an inquiry into his connection to the case,” said Rajaram Dwivedi, Station Officer of the Gaura Badshahpur police station. Police arrested four people in connection with the murder.

On October 30, Anurag Yadav alias Chhotu, 17, an accomplished Taekwondo player, was murdered and his head severed from the body in Kabiruddinpur village under the Gaurabadshahpur police station limits. The killing resulted in tension in the village with heavy police force being deployed for maintaining law and order. The deceased had won a bronze medal in the Indo-Nepal International Taekwondo Competition in Chandauli and a silver medal in the Open Nationals in Gautam Buddha Nagar. 

What are new provisions for police officers? | Explained

The deceased’s father Ramjeet Yadav and neighbour Lalta Yadav, who is among the six people booked in the murder case, have a land dispute for nearly 40 years. On October 29, some members of Lalta’s family allegedly went to the disputed land and started doing some work, leading to an objection from Ramjeet’s brother. It resulted into an argument which forced residents to intervene. A day later, the accused allegedly attacked 17-year-old Anurag and murdered him. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US