U.P.: Sub-Inspector arrested over beheading of 17-year-old taekwondo player in Jaunpur

Anurag Yadav alias Chhotu, 17, an accomplished national-level Taekwondo player, was allegedly murdered by his neighbours over a land dispute. Police Sub-Inspector Rajesh Yadav, posted in Meerut, was regularly in touch with the main accused in the case following the murder.

Published - November 03, 2024 08:35 pm IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar
Representative image

Representative image | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A 2023 batch police Sub-Inspector has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old national-level taekwondo player in Jaunpur, who was allegedly beheaded with a sword, following a clash over a disputed piece of land.

The accused Rajesh Yadav, currently posted in Meerut, was regularly in touch with the main accused following the incident. “We have arrested the Sub-Inspector on charges of criminal conspiracy under section 61 of Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) following an inquiry into his connection to the case,” said Rajaram Dwivedi, Station Officer of the Gaura Badshahpur police station. Police arrested four people in connection with the murder.

On October 30, Anurag Yadav alias Chhotu, 17, an accomplished Taekwondo player, was murdered and his head severed from the body in Kabiruddinpur village under the Gaurabadshahpur police station limits. The killing resulted in tension in the village with heavy police force being deployed for maintaining law and order. The deceased had won a bronze medal in the Indo-Nepal International Taekwondo Competition in Chandauli and a silver medal in the Open Nationals in Gautam Buddha Nagar. 

The deceased’s father Ramjeet Yadav and neighbour Lalta Yadav, who is among the six people booked in the murder case, have a land dispute for nearly 40 years. On October 29, some members of Lalta’s family allegedly went to the disputed land and started doing some work, leading to an objection from Ramjeet’s brother. It resulted into an argument which forced residents to intervene. A day later, the accused allegedly attacked 17-year-old Anurag and murdered him. 

Published - November 03, 2024 08:35 pm IST

