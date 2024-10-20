GIFT a SubscriptionGift
UP river pollution by meat processing company: NGT issues notice

The NGT was hearing a plea accusing India Frozen Foods Private Ltd of throwing industrial waste, including debris and blood of animals, into the Sot River, a tributary of the Ganga River

Published - October 20, 2024 07:39 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representative image

Representative image | Photo Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal has sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government and others in a matter regarding the alleged throwing of waste products by a meat processing company in a river in Sambhal district.

The NGT was hearing a plea accusing India Frozen Foods Private Ltd of throwing industrial waste, including debris and blood of animals, into the Sot River, a tributary of the Ganga River.

According to the complaint, the area near the factory had a fetid stench as its bio-filter unit was non-functional.

In a recent order, a bench of NGT Chairperson Prakash Shrivastava noted the submissions of the petitioner's counsel, according to which, the company had the sanctioned capacity of slaughtering 350 cattle but it was slaughtering more than 700 cattle.

The bench also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel said the plea raised a "substantial issue" regarding compliance with environmental norms.

"Issue notice to the respondents for filing their response by way of affidavit," the tribunal said.

The respondents are the state of Uttar Pradesh, its pollution control board, Indian Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd and the district magistrate concerned.

The matter has been posted on January 14 for further proceedings.

Published - October 20, 2024 07:39 pm IST

