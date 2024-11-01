ADVERTISEMENT

UP Police's helpline number receives over 1 lakh distress calls on Diwali

Published - November 01, 2024 07:35 pm IST - Lucknow

Of these, 51,796 were 'events' requiring Police Response Vehicles (PRVs) for assistance. Within these events, 41,066 involved police assistance, 1,974 were related to fire incidents and 7,147 were for medical emergencies

PTI

A road littered with waste from bursting of firecrackers, a day after Diwali festival celebrations, in Prayagraj, Thursday night, Oct. 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Police’s helpline number 112 received over one lakh emergency calls on Diwali, according to official figures accessed by PTI.

Of these, 51,796 were 'events' requiring Police Response Vehicles (PRVs) for assistance. Within these events, 41,066 involved police assistance, 1,974 were related to fire incidents and 7,147 were for medical emergencies.

Mohini Pathak, Additional Superintendent of Police in charge of 'UP-112', said they typically record around 30,500 events daily that necessitate PRV dispatch.

Delhi air quality drops to 'very poor' category post-Diwali; other cities affected, too

"However, on Diwali, the total number of events rose to 51,796. This increase occurred as UP-112 deployed 825 communication officers, over 6,200 PRVs, and more than 34,000 officers and staff on duty," Mr. Pathak said.

She also noted that awareness about UP-112 services has grown among the citizens, enabling them to quickly access emergency services and receive prompt assistance.

On 'Chhoti Diwali' on Wednesday, UP-112 handled 89,297 distress calls and dispatched PRVs for 37,932 events.

