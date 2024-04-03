U.P. police constable exam paper leak mastermind arrested

April 03, 2024 10:13 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh police on April 03 said it arrested the alleged mastermind of the police constable recruitment examination 2023 paper leak. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said that Rajiv Nayan Mishra was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF), from Pari Chowk locality Greater Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar district late on Tuesday evening.

The accused, a habitual offender hails from Prayagraj. “It comes to our notice during the investigation that the accused also booked a resort in Rewa for aspirants to read out the question paper,” reads the STF statement.

The name of the accused is added in the First Information Report (FIR) registered under sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating by inducement), 467 (forgery of valuable documents), 468 (forgery for cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code in the paper leak case.

“Earlier, Rajiv was arrested in connection with a paper leak of nursing staff recruitment under NHM in Bhopal and was sent to Gwalior jail,” added the STF.

Uttar Pradesh in December 2023 advertised for 60,244 posts of police constable, the lowest category of workforce under the State police force. More than 48.17 lakh aspirants filed the form to appear in the written test which took place at 2,385 centres across 75 districts of the State on February 17 and 18.

The examination made headlines due to a massive influx of candidates amid charges of paper leaks and discrepancies. Uttar Pradesh government on February 24 cancelled the examination following allegations of the paper leak.

