U.P. Police arrest man accused of duping people by posing as CM's personal secretary

Updated - September 14, 2024 11:38 am IST - Lucknow

PTI

The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a man who allegedly duped people by posing as the Chief Minister's personal secretary, it said on Friday (September 13, 2024).

Farooq Aman (26) was arrested from the Kamta Tiraha (tri-section) of Lucknow.

In a statement, the STF said Aman duped people by posing as the Chief Minister's personal secretary and organised online gambling.

He was arrested late on Thursday (September 12, 2024).

“The accused was found to have been associated with an organised gang that cheats people by promising to help them pass competitive examinations in exchange for money and organising online gambling,” the STF said.

Aman is a resident of Sahriya village in the Nizamabad area of Azamgarh district. “Two mobile phones, an Aadhar card, and several documents were seized from him,” it said.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused at Cyber Crime Commissionerate police station, Lucknow, under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act.

Published - September 14, 2024 11:37 am IST

