U.P. Minorities Commission demands action against RPF personnel for detention of madrasa students 

Uttar Pradesh Minorities Commission called for action against the Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials who detained madrasa students from Kanpur Central railway station last month, adding the unnecessary action was ‘discriminatory’ and ‘humiliating’. The commission demanded punitive action against the RPF sub-inspector and the rest of the staff involved in the incident.

On April 24, a group of students, hailing from Purnia in Bihar travelling to madrasa Ghatampur in Kanpur after their Eid holidays, were detained by the RPF. The group of 14 students were sent them to a juvenile home for failing to provide requisite documents.

“In the matter, respondent Amit Dwivedi, sub-inspector failed to produce any satisfactory answer. As per the petition of applicant Principal, Madrasa Islamia Ghatampur, Kanpur Nagar, the sub-inspector Amit Dwivedi wrongly detained the students despite them producing valid documents of identification and sent them to juvenile home for seven days in custody. The students were put in a ward with juvenile lawbreakers with criminal antecedents. The action was humiliating, discriminatory, and highlights the action taken in view of their apparel and their names. We, the U.P. Minorities Commission, is of the opinion that strict action should be taken against these people and the Chairman should be informed about it,” the letter, dated May 30, written by the Secretary Shakil Ahmed Siddiqui addressed to Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Railway Protection Force (RPF), North Central Railways, Prayagraj Division, reads.

