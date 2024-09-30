GIFT a SubscriptionGift
U.P. Man held with counterfeit notes at Lucknow railway station

The police recovered a total of 394 counterfeit notes, each with a face value of ₹500, amounting to ₹1,97,000

Published - September 30, 2024 01:03 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
Image for representation | Photo Credit: PTI

A 22-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly possessing counterfeit Indian currency notes amounting to ₹1.97 lakh, police said on Monday (September 30, 2024).

The accused, Amir Khan, hailing from Bareilly district, was apprehended by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Charbagh railway station on Sunday (September 29, 2024). “He was travelling from Malda in West Bengal to Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, they said”.

In a press release, the police said they recovered a total of 394 counterfeit notes, each with a face value of ₹500, amounting to ₹1,97,000.

During interrogation Mr. Amir told police that he worked at a footwear shop in Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area and lived in Sarita Vihar.

“Around 45 days ago, his friend Aftab introduced him to his uncle who lured him to the business of counterfeit currency,” the police said.

“Mr. Aftab’s uncle contacted the accused and told him that he could earn ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 for delivering a parcel to Jumma Khan in Lucknow,” they said.

“However, Mr. Amir was arrested at the railway station before he could complete the task,” the police said.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in the case under Section 179 (using as genuine, forged or counterfeit coin, Government stamp, currency-notes or bank-notes) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to police.

“The accused has been sent to judicial custody and further investigations is underway,” they added.

Uttar Pradesh / Lucknow / India

