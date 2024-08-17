ADVERTISEMENT

Meerut man abducts toddler, throws her into drain after foiled rape attempt

Updated - August 17, 2024 04:49 pm IST

Published - August 17, 2024 04:48 pm IST - Meerut

PTI

Illustration for representation only

A man allegedly kidnapped a two-year-old girl, attempted to "rape" her and threw her into a drain after the girl's family started chasing him, police said on Saturday.

The girl's body was found in the drain this morning, they said.

The incident happened on late Friday, when Moish (20) abducted the minor who was sleeping with her family members outside her house in Sadar area, Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram Singh said.

When the family members woke up, they chased the accused to save the girl from his clutches but Moish threw the girl in the drain and fled, he said.

The accused has been arrested and investigation is under way, Singh said, adding that the girl’s body has been sent for post-mortem.

