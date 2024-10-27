UP: Gym trainer arrested for murdering woman in Kanpur

A gym trainer in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman and burying her body near the residence of the Kanpur District Magistrate, the police said on Saturday (October 26, 2024) night.

Police said that the accused and the deceased had a heated argument before the incident, which, as per the officials, occurred on June 24. DCP East, Shravan Kumar Singh, said, "The incident occurred on 24 June. The victim used to go to the accused's gym... The victim was particularly displeased about something and had a heated argument with the accused, after which the latter murdered her and buried her here... He dug a pit here and buried her body."

DCP Singh noted that the accused tried to mislead the case but, when interrogated strictly, revealed the truth. Further details awaited.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.