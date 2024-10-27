ADVERTISEMENT

UP: Gym trainer arrested for murdering woman in Kanpur

Published - October 27, 2024 04:50 pm IST - Kanpur

Police said the incident occurred on 24 June and the accused tried to mislead the case but, when interrogated strictly, revealed the truth

ANI

Police personnel and others retrieve mortal remains of a woman, who went missing after she was allegedly murdered, from a club located near the official residence of the District Magistrate, in Kanpur, early Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A gym trainer in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman and burying her body near the residence of the Kanpur District Magistrate, the police said on Saturday (October 26, 2024) night.

Police said that the accused and the deceased had a heated argument before the incident, which, as per the officials, occurred on June 24. DCP East, Shravan Kumar Singh, said, "The incident occurred on 24 June. The victim used to go to the accused's gym... The victim was particularly displeased about something and had a heated argument with the accused, after which the latter murdered her and buried her here... He dug a pit here and buried her body."

DCP Singh noted that the accused tried to mislead the case but, when interrogated strictly, revealed the truth. Further details awaited.

