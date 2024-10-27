GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

UP: Gym trainer arrested for murdering woman in Kanpur

Police said the incident occurred on 24 June and the accused tried to mislead the case but, when interrogated strictly, revealed the truth

Published - October 27, 2024 04:50 pm IST - Kanpur

ANI
Police personnel and others retrieve mortal remains of a woman, who went missing after she was allegedly murdered, from a club located near the official residence of the District Magistrate, in Kanpur, early Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024.

Police personnel and others retrieve mortal remains of a woman, who went missing after she was allegedly murdered, from a club located near the official residence of the District Magistrate, in Kanpur, early Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A gym trainer in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman and burying her body near the residence of the Kanpur District Magistrate, the police said on Saturday (October 26, 2024) night.

Police said that the accused and the deceased had a heated argument before the incident, which, as per the officials, occurred on June 24. DCP East, Shravan Kumar Singh, said, "The incident occurred on 24 June. The victim used to go to the accused's gym... The victim was particularly displeased about something and had a heated argument with the accused, after which the latter murdered her and buried her here... He dug a pit here and buried her body."

Navigating public spaces as a woman

DCP Singh noted that the accused tried to mislead the case but, when interrogated strictly, revealed the truth. Further details awaited.

Published - October 27, 2024 04:50 pm IST

Related Topics

murder / Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.