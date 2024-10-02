GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.P. govt to bear entire fee of Dalit student in IIT Dhanbad

Atul Kumar, the son of daily wage labourer Rajendra Kumar, could not secure admission to IIT Dhanbad stopped due to non-payment of fees

Published - October 02, 2024 03:28 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
Atul Kumar, who had lost his seat at IIT Dhanbad, to study at IIT with a full scholarship from the U.P. government.

Atul Kumar, who had lost his seat at IIT Dhanbad, to study at IIT with a full scholarship from the U.P. government. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) said it will help Dalit student Atul Kumar, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, to get admission to IIT Dhanbad and its social welfare department will bear the entire fee through a scholarship.

"Under the state's scholarship scheme, the Social Welfare Department will bear the entire fee of IIT through scholarship so that Atul's education can be ensured," an official statement said here.

Supreme Court opens IIT door for student who could not pay fees on time

Atul Kumar, the son of daily wage labourer Rajendra Kumar, could not secure admission to IIT Dhanbad stopped due to non-payment of fees.

Mr. Atul, a resident of Titoda village of Khatauli tehsil of Muzaffarnagar district, had performed well in the IIT JEE exam and got a seat in the Electronics Engineering branch, but his admission got stuck due to non-payment of fees by June 24.

The family approached the Supreme Court after making all efforts.

After the intervention of the Supreme Court and the matter coming to the notice of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the government decided to provide full help to the student.

“The chief minister immediately gave instructions to ensure all possible assistance for Atul,” the statement said.

A Dalit family prepares to send its son to IIT amid joy and a hint of nervousness

Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun spoke to the student's family over the phone and assured them that the state government would provide financial assistance for his entire education.

“The state government has also contacted IIT Dhanbad and taken necessary steps to complete the admission process,” it said.

Under this initiative of the Uttar Pradesh government, not only will the initial fees of Mr. Atul be deposited, but the fees for the entire four-year study will also be paid through a scholarship.

Published - October 02, 2024 03:28 pm IST

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / Lucknow / dalits

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.