U.P. govt to bear entire fee of Dalit student in IIT Dhanbad

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) said it will help Dalit student Atul Kumar, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, to get admission to IIT Dhanbad and its social welfare department will bear the entire fee through a scholarship.

"Under the state's scholarship scheme, the Social Welfare Department will bear the entire fee of IIT through scholarship so that Atul's education can be ensured," an official statement said here.

Atul Kumar, the son of daily wage labourer Rajendra Kumar, could not secure admission to IIT Dhanbad stopped due to non-payment of fees.

Mr. Atul, a resident of Titoda village of Khatauli tehsil of Muzaffarnagar district, had performed well in the IIT JEE exam and got a seat in the Electronics Engineering branch, but his admission got stuck due to non-payment of fees by June 24.

The family approached the Supreme Court after making all efforts.

After the intervention of the Supreme Court and the matter coming to the notice of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the government decided to provide full help to the student.

“The chief minister immediately gave instructions to ensure all possible assistance for Atul,” the statement said.

Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun spoke to the student's family over the phone and assured them that the state government would provide financial assistance for his entire education.

“The state government has also contacted IIT Dhanbad and taken necessary steps to complete the admission process,” it said.

Under this initiative of the Uttar Pradesh government, not only will the initial fees of Mr. Atul be deposited, but the fees for the entire four-year study will also be paid through a scholarship.