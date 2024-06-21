U.P. govt. should make public FIR against Gujarati firm for police recruitment scam, Akhilesh says

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on June 21 raised questions about the Uttar Pradesh police recruitment exam paper leak and its connection with a Gujarat-centric company. He suggested that the Gujarat-based firm which conducts the police recruitment exam paper is involved in leaking the paper and only after its owner successfully fled abroad, the State government came to know about it.

“It is the identity of the ‘BJP’, they work for cheaters. The allegation is very serious that the Gujarati company which conducts the police recruitment exam paper is involved in leaking the paper and only after its owner successfully fled abroad,” Mr. Yadav charged on X (formerly Twitter). He added that the Uttar Pradesh government informed the public about it and blacklisted the company only as eyewash to avoid public anger.

“The Uttar Pradesh government should make public the copy of the First Information Report against that company and its owner. Show the courage and recover the cost from their property. Such criminals are guilty of ruining the future of 60 lakh youth of Uttar Pradesh. The BJP government should prove whether they are with these criminals or with the people of the State,” Mr. Yadav asked.

The SP president pushed for the investigation of every external company working in U.P.

“The history, integrity, and quality of every company working in Uttar Pradesh should be investigated. When dishonest and tainted companies are given work, the public understands that the people of the Ministry and department of the U.P. government that gave the work also have a stake in it, meaning that this is a ‘partnership in corruption’. We demand that every external company working or willing to work in U.P. should be thoroughly investigated and work should be given only if everything is found to be correct. If this is not done, when something wrong happens, it harms the image of U.P. and also leads to wastage of the state’s money,” Mr. Yadav said.

The SP president demanded preference be shown towards U.P. based companies in work adding external companies should be given work only when U.P. government departments, corporations, boards or local companies lack the experience of completing the work in a timely manner.

“Ultimately, the common people have to bear the brunt of all this. Along with this, there is also a demand that U.P. companies should be given priority and work should be given to external companies only when state government departments, corporations, boards or local companies lack the experience of completing the work in a timely manner, and with quality or are unable to do such big works,” he added.