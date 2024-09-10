GIFT a SubscriptionGift
U.P. govt should ensure justice for reserved category: Mayawati on teachers recruitment case

They (reserved category) should definitely get their constitutional rights, says BSP chief Mayawati

Updated - September 10, 2024 11:48 am IST - Lucknow

PTI
BSP chief Mayawati takes a stand for reserved category amid teacher recruitment case. File

BSP chief Mayawati takes a stand for reserved category amid teacher recruitment case. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh government should adopt an honest stand in the teachers recruitment case and ensure no injustice is done to reserved category candidates, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said on Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

Her statement comes a day after the Supreme Court stayed an Allahabad High Court order which had asked the State government to prepare a fresh selection list for 69,000 assistant teachers in the state over complaints related to reservation formula.

"There should be no injustice done to the candidates of reserved category in the U.P. teacher recruitment case. They should definitely get their constitutional rights. Also, the government should adopt an honest stand in this matter, so that no injustice is done to them," Ms. Mayawati said in a post in Hindi on X.

The top court had on Monday (September 10) also stayed the High Court verdict setting aside the selection lists of assistant teachers issued by the State authorities in June 2020 and January 2022, which included 6,800 candidates.

While putting on hold the high court's verdict, a bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra also issued notices to the State government and others including the Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board on a plea filed by Ravi Kumar Saxena and 51 others.

The High Court had directed the state government in August to prepare a fresh selection list for the appointment of 69,000 assistant teachers in the State.

A division bench of the High Court had issued the order while disposing of 90 special appeals filed by Mahendra Pal and others challenging a single-judge order of March 13 last year.

Published - September 10, 2024 11:35 am IST

