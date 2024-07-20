ADVERTISEMENT

U.P. Governor reacts to Hathras stampede: People should refrain from blind faith

Published - July 20, 2024 04:57 am IST - Lucknow

A total of 121, mostly women and children, died in a stampede in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras on July 2 during a gathering of a self-styled preacher ‘Bhole Baba’

The Hindu Bureau

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Governor Anandiben Patel | Photo Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on July 19 urged people to not indulge in displays of blind faith. While speaking about the Hathras stampede incident, Ms. Patel said that those who speak impractical things before followers must be punished.

“You know that an incident occurred in Hathras recently. People lost their lives; I pray for the departed souls. When someone says, ‘Have my ‘charanraj’ and touch it to your head, all your pain and difficulties will go away’, does that actually happen? Display of blind faith and speaking such things before followers is a crime. I believe that they should be punished for it. We are making an effort to free people from blind faith,” Ms. Patel said addressing a gathering in Hathras.

A stampede at a religious congregation in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh on July 2 claimed the lives of 121 people, mostly women and children, as they attempted to leave the religious gathering hosted by ‘Bhole Baba’. The event saw the participation of over 2,50,000 people as against the permitted limit of 80,000.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / India

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US