U.P. Governor reacts to Hathras stampede: People should refrain from blind faith

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on July 19 urged people to not indulge in displays of blind faith. While speaking about the Hathras stampede incident, Ms. Patel said that those who speak impractical things before followers must be punished.

“You know that an incident occurred in Hathras recently. People lost their lives; I pray for the departed souls. When someone says, ‘Have my ‘charanraj’ and touch it to your head, all your pain and difficulties will go away’, does that actually happen? Display of blind faith and speaking such things before followers is a crime. I believe that they should be punished for it. We are making an effort to free people from blind faith,” Ms. Patel said addressing a gathering in Hathras.

A stampede at a religious congregation in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh on July 2 claimed the lives of 121 people, mostly women and children, as they attempted to leave the religious gathering hosted by ‘Bhole Baba’. The event saw the participation of over 2,50,000 people as against the permitted limit of 80,000.