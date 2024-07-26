ADVERTISEMENT

U.P. Governor pardons ex-BJP MLA serving life term for SP leader’s murder

Published - July 26, 2024 06:47 am IST - Lucknow

Udaybhan Karwariya, who was serving a life sentence for the murder of SP leader Jawahar Yadav, was released from jail on a ‘good conduct’ citation

The Hindu Bureau

Former Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Udaybhan Karwariya, sentenced to life in prison for the 1996 murder of a Samajwadi Party legislator, being welcomed after his release from prison following his pardon by Governor Anandiben Patel, in Prayagraj, Thursday, July 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A former MLA of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh, Udaybhan Karwariya, who was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Samajwadi Party legislator Jawahar Yadav, was released from jail on July 25. He was pardoned by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

The Governor used the powers conferred on her under Article 161 of the Constitution, to order for the release of Karwariya after accepting the State government’s recommendation for his release. Article 161 of the Indian Constitution empowers the Governor of a State with the authority to grant pardons, reprieves, respites, or remissions of punishment or to suspend, remit, or commute the sentence of any person convicted of any offense against a State law or a law relating to a matter to which the executive power of the State extends.

Prayagraj senior superintendent of police and the district magistrate made the recommendation to release Karwariya, citing his good conduct in jail. 

Karwariya was sentenced to life imprisonment on November 4, 2019, for the murder of Mr. Yadav, who was shot dead in Prayagraj in August 1996. Mr. Yadav was survived by his wife Vijma Yadav, who is presently representing the Pratappur Assembly seat as a legislator. Ms. Yadav vowed to challenge the release in the High Court describing it as “wrong”. 

