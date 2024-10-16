U.P. government to bring in a law against spitting and mixing human waste in food items

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to introduce a stringent law against the contamination of food and beverages with spit or any other human or other non-edible waste, making it a cognisable and non-bailable offence, according to an official statement.

Emphasising the importance of ensuring the sanctity of food and maintaining confidence among the public, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, addressing a high-level meeting with senior officials on Tuesday, said, “A strict law must be enacted.” Sources indicated that the State Cabinet will pass two ordinances on this issue in the next few days.

Also Read: Of laddus and food contamination

The proposed law would mandate surveillance and monitoring of food establishments, as well as the public identification of their owners. It would also make it compulsory for all food traders to provide details of the personnel working in their establishments to the local police. If any employee in any food establishment is confirmed to be an “intruder” or an “illegal foreign national”, strict action is to be taken against them under the proposed law.

‘Gruesome adulteration’

Referring to recent cases in Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar, the CM said that there had been incidents of adulteration by mixing human waste and non-edible dirty things into food items like juice, dal, and roti. “Such incidents are gruesome and adversely affect the health of the common man. It also adversely affects social harmony. Such nefarious attempts cannot be accepted at all,” he said.

Calling for continuous monitoring in the kitchens and dining rooms of food establishments by making the installation of an adequate number of CCTV cameras mandatory, Mr. Adityanath said that every consumer should have the right to know necessary information about the food and beverage service providers and vendors. “For this, it should be made mandatory for the seller to put a signboard at the establishment. It should also be made mandatory for all the personnel working in the food establishment to bear identity cards,” he said, adding that the proposed law should include a provision for stringent punishment against those who hide their identity by changing their names and giving wrong information.

‘Targeting one community’

In July, the U.P. police had asked all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners following complaints of deliberate adulteration of food items. The order was stayed by the Supreme Court, but in September, the State government issued fresh directions along similar lines for all eateries across the State.

On September 13, a Ghaziabad juice stall owner identified as Aamir was arrested for allegedly contaminating fruit juice with human urine. A few days before that, the Gautam Buddha Nagar police arrested Chand, a worker at a local restaurant, for allegedly spitting on rotis after his act was allegedly caught on video. Around the same time, a minor boy in Saharanpur was detained for allegedly spitting on rotis while he was making them, and the eatery where he worked was sealed by the food safety department.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Abdul Hafiz Gandhi said such incidents were minuscule in number. There are enough provisions in existing law to deal with cases of deliberate adulteration of food items, he noted. “It is a social issue. Recently, a non-Muslim house help was accused of mixing urine in dough. The law should not be used as a stick to beat one community,” he said.