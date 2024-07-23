U.P. government still not relocated family of Hathras gang-rape victim, Allahabad HC told

The Allahabad High Court has been recently informed that the family members of the 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was gang-raped and murdered in 2020, face difficulty in their daily movement due to security concerns which prevail as the Uttar Pradesh government has not complied with the court order for their relocation.

The Hathras gang-rape and murder and rushed cremation of the victim has sparked anger across the country.

Amid the security concerns that arise as the accused hail from the same place, the court, in July 2022 had directed the Uttar Pradesh government to rehabilitate her family to any other suitable place. The court had also asked the State to consider giving employment to one of the family members of the victim as per their educational qualification.

The Bench of Justices Rajan Roy and Jaspreet Singh, which was hearing suo motu ‘the right to decent and dignified last rites/cremation’ was informed that earlier the CRPF used to take the victim’s family members to market, to doctor or even the children to school, in their vehicles, earlier. But now, the CRPF personnel say that the family should arrange a vehicle for them if they want to venture out, which makes it very difficult for them financially and logistically.

“Every time, the CRPF personnel have to accompany the family members, rightly so, as it is necessary for their security but every time the family has to arrange a vehicle. It becomes cumbersome for them not only financially, but even otherwise and makes their life difficult,” the court was informed.

The kin of the victim alleged that all this is happening for the reason that they have not been rehabilitated to any other suitable place in any other district of their choice such as Gaziabad or Noida, till date.

The court directed Deputy Solicitor General S.B. Pandey to seek instructions in the matter and that the previous arrangements regarding the family’s transportation should continue until the Bench thoroughly considers the issue.

The matter will now come up for hearing on July 31, 2024 when the court will review the implementation of its old order to determine the reasons for the non-compliance of the same.