U.P.: Differences arise in NDA over Nazul Bill; allies describe it against public ‘sentiments’

After the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha passed the U.P. Nazul Property Bill that prevents the conversion of Nazul land into private freehold, differences are out on open over the Bill within the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in U.P. with Apna Dal leader and Union Minister Anupriya Patel and Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD) chief Sanjay Nishad objecting to the passage of the Bill calling it ‘unnecessary’ and ‘against the public sentiments’.

“The Bill related to Nazul land has been sent to the Select Committee of the Legislative Council for discussion. I firmly believe that the Nazul land Bill, which has been brought without extensive discussion, is not only unnecessary but also against the public sentiments. The Uttar Pradesh government should immediately withdraw this Bill and strict action should be taken against those officials who have misled in this matter,” Ms. Patel wrote on X (formerly Twitter), hours after the State Assembly cleared the Uttar Pradesh Nazul Properties (Management and Utilisation for Public Purposes) Bill, 2024, amidst strong opposition not only by the Opposition but also from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs and allies.

However, the Bill was sent to select committee in the Legislative Council soon after it was passed. Mr. Nishad, a U.P. Minister and another BJP ally said that if we (government) destroy or displace anyone who is living in these lands for 70-80 years, then these poor people will displace the ruling regime in 2027 election.

“The government should take vacant land, but should accommodate the poor living in Nazul land, if we destroy or displace them, they will displace us (the NDA) in 2027,” Mr. Nishad said.

Uttar Pradesh Nazul Properties (Management and Utilisation for Public Purposes) Bill, 2024, aims to regulate Nazul land, which are government-owned but not directly managed as State property. The Bill aims to prevent its conversion into private ownership. In the Bill, court proceedings or applications for transferring Nazul land to private individuals or institutions will be cancelled and rejected, ensuring these lands remain under government control. The Bill allows the State government to extend lease for current leaseholders in good standing, who regularly pay rent and comply with lease terms.

The evolution of Nazul land happened during pre-independence with Britishers taking away land of defeated kings. After Independence, the British vacated these lands. But the original owner lacked documentation to prove prior ownership, leading to these lands marked as Nazul land which are owned by State governments. In these large tracts of land majorly in cities, poor people are living generally on lease, along with hospitals, government offices established in such lands.

