GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.P.: Differences arise in NDA over Nazul Bill; allies describe it against public ‘sentiments’

Uttar Pradesh Nazul Properties Bill, 2024, aims to regulate Nazul land, which are government-owned but not directly managed as State property

Published - August 02, 2024 09:18 pm IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar
Samajwadi Party workers stage a protest against the passing of the Uttar Pradesh Nazul Properties (Management and Utilization for Public Purposes) Bill, 2024 in the State Assembly, in Prayagraj on August 1, 2024

Samajwadi Party workers stage a protest against the passing of the Uttar Pradesh Nazul Properties (Management and Utilization for Public Purposes) Bill, 2024 in the State Assembly, in Prayagraj on August 1, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

After the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha passed the U.P. Nazul Property Bill that prevents the conversion of Nazul land into private freehold, differences are out on open over the Bill within the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in U.P. with Apna Dal leader and Union Minister Anupriya Patel and Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD) chief Sanjay Nishad objecting to the passage of the Bill calling it ‘unnecessary’ and ‘against the public sentiments’. 

“The Bill related to Nazul land has been sent to the Select Committee of the Legislative Council for discussion. I firmly believe that the Nazul land Bill, which has been brought without extensive discussion, is not only unnecessary but also against the public sentiments. The Uttar Pradesh government should immediately withdraw this Bill and strict action should be taken against those officials who have misled in this matter,” Ms. Patel wrote on X (formerly Twitter), hours after the State Assembly cleared the Uttar Pradesh Nazul Properties (Management and Utilisation for Public Purposes) Bill, 2024, amidst strong opposition not only by the Opposition but also from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs and allies.

However, the Bill was sent to select committee in the Legislative Council soon after it was passed. Mr. Nishad, a U.P. Minister and another BJP ally said that if we (government) destroy or displace anyone who is living in these lands for 70-80 years, then these poor people will displace the ruling regime in 2027 election.

“The government should take vacant land, but should accommodate the poor living in Nazul land, if we destroy or displace them, they will displace us (the NDA) in 2027,” Mr. Nishad said. 

Uttar Pradesh Nazul Properties (Management and Utilisation for Public Purposes) Bill, 2024, aims to regulate Nazul land, which are government-owned but not directly managed as State property. The Bill aims to prevent its conversion into private ownership. In the Bill, court proceedings or applications for transferring Nazul land to private individuals or institutions will be cancelled and rejected, ensuring these lands remain under government control. The Bill allows the State government to extend lease for current leaseholders in good standing, who regularly pay rent and comply with lease terms. 

The evolution of Nazul land happened during pre-independence with Britishers taking away land of defeated kings. After Independence, the British vacated these lands. But the original owner lacked documentation to prove prior ownership, leading to these lands marked as Nazul land which are owned by State governments. In these large tracts of land majorly in cities, poor people are living generally on lease, along with hospitals, government offices established in such lands. 

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.