U.P. Congress leaders detained amid protest demanding justice for NEET, NET students

Leaders demand that Centre hold the medical admission test again, and take action against those responsible for the malpractices

Published - June 22, 2024 01:13 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai with party workers during a protest over the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2024 results, in Lucknow, on June 21, 2024

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai with party workers during a protest over the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2024 results, in Lucknow, on June 21, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTi

Several Congress leaders, including State unit president Ajay Rai, were detained for a few hours on Friday as they tried to hold a protest outside the Vidhan Sabha, alleging irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and National Eligibility Test (NET) and demanding justice for the students. Congress district units across Uttar Pradesh’s 75 districts, including Rae Bareli and Amethi, held protests over the issue, asking the Union government to take stern action on those responsible for the malpractices.

“Due to the failures of the Modi government, the future of lakhs of children has become dark because of the rigging in the NEET exam paper. We took out a protest march with hundreds of workers from the State Office, Lucknow to the Vidhan Sabha, demanding cancellation of the NEET and holding it again. The NET was also compromised. The State government turned the State office into a police cantonment. The tyrannical police lathi-charged me and other Congress leaders but could not dampen our spirit,” Mr. Rai said.

“At the behest of the government, the police detained me and the workers even before we could go to the Assembly. It shows their nervousness and fear,” he added.

