GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.P. CM promises severe punishment in Ayodhya gang-rape case

Published - August 08, 2024 04:15 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets the family members of a 12-year-old girl from Ayodhya, who was allegedly raped by two men and assures strict action against them, in Lucknow on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets the family members of a 12-year-old girl from Ayodhya, who was allegedly raped by two men and assures strict action against them, in Lucknow on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

A delegation of the Nishad community met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday (August 7, 2024) in Ayodhya demanding the strictest possible punishment for the accused in the gang-rape of a 12-year-old girl hailing from the community.

Representatives of the Nishad community who came to meet Mr. Adityanath included Mahant Ramsevak Das Nishad, Sandeep Nishad, Durga Prasad Nishad, Anju Nishad, Manjeet Nishad, Asharam Nishad, and Vishnu Nishad. “During the 15-minute meeting, the Chief Minister assured the community that the perpetrators would receive the strictest possible punishment, with no leniency. The Nishad community representatives expressed their support for measures being taken against the accused SP leader,” reads a statement from the U.P. government. 

Ayodhya gang rape case: BJP ally Om Prakash Rajbhar seeks Faizabad MP’s resignation

Moid Khan, the prime accused, is a Samajwadi Party (SP) functionary in Ayodhya. He and his employee Raju Khan are accused of raping the minor girl for over two months and recording the rape. The crime was uncovered when a recent medical examination revealed the victim was pregnant. The accused video-recorded the assault and used the recording to abuse and intimidate the girl. A bakery owned by the main accused was demolished, a day after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath met with the victim’s mother and assured her of justice on August 2.

Related Topics

Ayodhya / Uttar Pradesh / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.