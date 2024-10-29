Uttar Pradesh CM meets kin of custodial death victim, offers ₹10 lakh, free education to his children

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met the family members of Mohit Pandey, a trader, who died allegedly in police custody on October 26.

The Chief Minister directed officials to provide an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh, housing, free education for children, and access to various government schemes to the family of the deceased. He also assured the family that those responsible for his death would face strict punishment.

“The victim’s family from Chinhat in Lucknow met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence on Monday. MLA of Bakshi Ka Talab Vidhan Sabha Yogesh Shukla and regional councillors were also present. The CM expressed his condolences to the victim’s family and directed officials concerned to provide immediate financial assistance of ₹10 lakh, a house, free education to the children and other government schemes to the family. In this hour of grief, the Uttar Pradesh government stands with full commitment with the victim’s family,” reads a statement by the State government.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has targeted the BJP government over the incident with Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav slamming the government.

“I wish those who take life could also give life in compensation. Those who have extinguished the light of someone’s house on Deepavali, it is hoped that they will not light the lamps of lies, they will not try to remove the deep darkness of their rule with false light. The public is asking, will a bulldozer be used against person who is responsible for the death in custody? Condemnable! [sic],” posted Mr. Yadav, on X.

An FIR has been registered against the station house officer (SHO) Ashwani Chaturvedi of Chinhat police station, unidentified police personnel and two residents with charges of murder and criminal conspiracy. The SHO has been suspended.