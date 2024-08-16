U.P. CM launches scheme to promote entrepreneurship among youth

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the national flag at an event to mark the nation’s 78th Independence Day in front of Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow on Thursday.

The CM spoke of Uttar Pradesh’s vast potential as he listed development works that had been completed. Mr. Adityanath announced the launch of a new initiative, the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyam Vikas Abhiyan Yojana, aimed at empowering youth. Under the scheme, financial support will be provided to young individuals interested in entrepreneurship, with a target of establishing one million micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) units across the state.

“Youngsters are a critical pillar of progress. They are talented and energetic, and their contribution is vital for building a developed India. Our State Government is committed to education and employment for youth. With this in mind, I am introducing the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyam Vikas Abhiyan Yojana scheme, which aims to create employment opportunities for 50 lakh young people,” Mr. Adityanath said.

The CM said over 16.2 million young people have secured employment through investments made in the State. “62 lakh youth have been connected with self-employment opportunities by leveraging both Central and State Government schemes,” he said. “More than 6.5 lakh youth secured government jobs in the past seven years. To further boost entrepreneurship, a dedicated start-up fund has been established to finance new ventures,” he added.

Speaking of the unrest in Bangladesh without mentioning the country by name, the U.P. CM said: “Since you are well informed citizens, you cannot be ignorant of incidents in the neighbourhood. The forces currently wreaking havoc and dehumanising societies across the border could potentially target the social harmony of villages and towns in Uttar Pradesh. We must identify these divisive forces, stay cautious, and respond decisively to their malicious designs.” He sought a collective effort to dispel rumours.

