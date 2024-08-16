GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.P. CM launches scheme to promote entrepreneurship among youth

The CM spoke of Uttar Pradesh’s vast potential as he listed development works that had been completed

Published - August 16, 2024 03:00 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives to attend the 78th Independence Day celebration, in front of Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak is also present.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives to attend the 78th Independence Day celebration, in front of Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak is also present. | Photo Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the national flag at an event to mark the nation’s 78th Independence Day in front of Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow on Thursday.

The CM spoke of Uttar Pradesh’s vast potential as he listed development works that had been completed. Mr. Adityanath announced the launch of a new initiative, the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyam Vikas Abhiyan Yojana, aimed at empowering youth. Under the scheme, financial support will be provided to young individuals interested in entrepreneurship, with a target of establishing one million micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) units across the state.

“Youngsters are a critical pillar of progress. They are talented and energetic, and their contribution is vital for building a developed India. Our State Government is committed to education and employment for youth. With this in mind, I am introducing the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyam Vikas Abhiyan Yojana scheme, which aims to create employment opportunities for 50 lakh young people,” Mr. Adityanath said.

The CM said over 16.2 million young people have secured employment through investments made in the State. “62 lakh youth have been connected with self-employment opportunities by leveraging both Central and State Government schemes,” he said. “More than 6.5 lakh youth secured government jobs in the past seven years. To further boost entrepreneurship, a dedicated start-up fund has been established to finance new ventures,” he added. 

Speaking of the unrest in Bangladesh without mentioning the country by name, the U.P. CM said: “Since you are well informed citizens, you cannot be ignorant of incidents in the neighbourhood. The forces currently wreaking havoc and dehumanising societies across the border could potentially target the social harmony of villages and towns in Uttar Pradesh. We must identify these divisive forces, stay cautious, and respond decisively to their malicious designs.” He sought a collective effort to dispel rumours.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.