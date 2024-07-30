GIFT a SubscriptionGift
UP Assembly passes amendment bill enhancing punishment under Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had taken this initiative to curb 'love jihad'; the bill proposes strict punishments in cases of fraudulent or forced conversion

Updated - July 30, 2024 05:29 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 05:28 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
Uttar Pradesh Assembly is in session in Lucknow on July 30, 2024.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly is in session in Lucknow on July 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly on July 30 passed the U.P. Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which provides for a maximum punishment of life imprisonment, making the law stricter in cases of fraudulent or forced conversion.

Earlier the maximum punishment provided for those found guilty of marrying a woman by deceiving her and converting her religion was 10 years with a fine of ₹50,000.

The provisions of the bill

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna introduced the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the House on July 29. It has been proposed that if a person threatens, attacks, marries or promises to marry or conspires for it, or traffics a woman, minor or anyone with the intention of conversion, then his crime will be placed in the most serious category. In such cases, there is a provision of 20 years imprisonment or life imprisonment.

Under the amended provisions, any person can register an FIR in conversion cases. Earlier, to give information or a complaint, the presence of the victim, her parents, or siblings was necessary. It has been proposed that such cases will not be heard by any court below the Sessions Court and along with this, the bail plea will not be considered without giving an opportunity to the public prosecutor. Also, all the crimes under the amended Act have been made non-bailable.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had taken this initiative with the intention of curbing 'love jihad'.

An ordinance was issued for curbing forced conversion in November 2020 and later, after the bill was passed by both the houses of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature, the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act-2021 came into force.

