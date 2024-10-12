U.P.: Assault on MLA takes ‘caste’ angle as social groups take sides 

The attack on Yogesh Verma, the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Lakhimpur Kheri, during the local Urban Cooperative Bank election has taken a caste-centric turn with a social organisation, the Rajput Karni Sena, on Saturday expressing full support to the alleged assaulter advocate Awadhesh Singh.

The caste-centric group also announced holding a Kshatriya Mahapanchayat over the issue after caste-based Kurmi social organisations held protests in support of Mr. Verma, who hails from Kurmi community.

“Our organisation stands in full support of advocate Awadhesh Singh and his wife Pushpa Singh, we demand strict action on MLA Yogesh Verma, whose video of doing indecency is present on social media,” a statement from Rajput Karni Sena read. Dozens of leaders and workers the organisation visited the house of Mr. Singh and expressed full support for him.

A day earlier, a large number of people, many of them hailing from the Kurmi community participated in a large panchayat under the banner of Patel Seva Sansthan, a Kurmi caste-centric social organisation demanded in one voice for strict action against Mr. Singh who allegedly attacked the MLA. Protestors sought arresting of Mr. Singh, his wife Pushpa Singh, the transfer of an Additional District Magistrate (ADM). Other Kurmi caste-centric groups threatened that the community will teach lesson to the ruling party if attackers are not punished.

“The Kurmi community in strongest possible words condemn the assault on MLA Yogesh Verma, by advocate association president Awadhesh Singh, and his supporters in the presence of police. We demand the strictest action against them from the government. If criminals are not punished by rule of law/legal action, the Kurmi community will show its outrage through ballot in next democratic opportunity,” a statement from Kurmi Kshatriya Sabha, another Kurmi social forum reads.

The Congress targeted the ruling BJP over the continuous outrage alleging that the incident highlights how weak and vulnerable the backward leaders are within the ruling BJP, with goons belonging to the caste of the U.P. CM opening attacking MLAs. “The issue is not that some groups are coming in support of any person. The episode which took place in view public view highlights that how embolden the goons belonging to U.P. CM own caste are, that they openly beat an MLA of the BJP who hails from the backward community. This government is anti-backward and anti-Dalit, where even MLAs from these sections not safe,” Anil Yadav, U.P. Congress general secretary, said.

The incident, dated October 9, sparked widespread attention when Mr. Verma was assaulted by Mr. Singh. The MLA was beat up in the presence of several police officers, and the confrontation took place during preparations for the upcoming Urban Cooperative Bank Management Committee elections in Lakhimpur Kheri. Mr. Verma had requested a postponement of the election over alleged malpractices.